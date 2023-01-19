SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — How far would you be willing to drive to avoid taking a flight?

FamilyDestinationGuide.com conducted a nationwide 3,000-person survey to determine how far the average person in each state would be willing to drive to avoid a one-hour flight.

According to the results, the average Illinois resident would rather drive for six hours and 33 minutes than take a one-hour flight.

This survey was taken after recent weather disruptions, computer problems and crew shortages left many air travelers in limbo.

The survey also found that 48% of travelers have put off their air travel until current disruptions have been sorted out.

“The current flight disruptions will likely continue through the rest of the year, so it might be wise to consider planning your trip by car instead of air. While flying might be faster in theory, the freedom and flexibility of hitting the open road in a car can allow for a more personal and memorable travel experience” Editor-in-Chief of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com Rose Ackermann said.

Across the country, the state willing to drive the shortest time on average instead of flying was Wyoming, at one hour and 30 minutes. The state with travelers willing to travel for the longest time on average was Montana, at 11 hours and thirty minutes.

More stats are available here.