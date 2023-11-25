SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will be hosting its annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony at the Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield on Dec. 2.

The Christmas Remembrance Ceremony is to honor the Illinois soldiers who were listed as prisoners of war or missing in action (POW/MIA) during the Vietnam War.

The ceremony is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m.

There will be an opportunity for family and friends of the soldiers to hang handmade, heart-shaped ornaments with their loved one’s names on a tree near the memorial.

The Land of Lincoln Chorus will be there to provide music, the Black Tiger Honor Guard will serve as the color guard, and the names of the POW/MIA soldiers will be read aloud.