SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — As the extreme heat has taken over the forecast, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) warned motorists to be on the lookout for pavement buckles on the roads.

An Illinois e-News release said the buckles can occur when there are long periods of high temperatures, and they can also cause the road to expand or blow out. This can cause roadways to become uneven and potentially dangerous to motorists, especially when combined with precipitation and humidity.

“The extremely high temperatures bring the possibility of pavement failures,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “While it’s impossible to predict where or when failures may occur, we do have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible. We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible, while giving our crews plenty of room to work.”

IDOT is monitoring the roads and is ready to respond if buckling of the roads is to occur.

If a motorist notices a pavement failure, they can be reported to IDOT by calling (800) 452-4368 or by calling law enforcement at 911.

IDOT created a video to provide further information about pavement buckling that can be seen here.

They are advising motorists to remain alert to slowing traffic and move over and slow down for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel that are present.

IDOT also advised that motorists travel with plenty of water during periods of extreme heat.