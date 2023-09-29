CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Friday it is endorsing the CDC recommendations for RSV shots for infants, seniors, and pregnant Illinoisans.

The recommendation is for the newly FDA-approved vaccine for RSV that can be given to those who are in the 32-to-36-week stage of pregnancy to protect the babies from the virus.

This comes after the recommendations from earlier this year for preventative RSV and COVID-19 treatments for infants up to 8 months as well as toddlers who are at high risk, as well as an RSV shot for people over the age of 60.

The IDPH is urging those who are pregnant to talk with their doctors about whether they should receive the RSV vaccine while pregnant or wait to provide treatment to the baby after it is born.

As the fall season begins, the IDPH is monitoring data when it comes to COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. The IDPH said COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at a low level across Illinois at this time.

Due to cold and flu season coming up, the IDPH is encouraging Illinoisans to take advantage of the preventative measures that are available for them, especially COVID-19, the flu, and RSV.

“As October approaches and the weather begins to change, it is important for all Illinois residents to prepare for the upcoming fall and winter virus seasons,” said IDPH Director, Dr. Sameer Vohra. “These new and updated vaccines are powerful tools that can protect you and your loved ones by helping preventing hospitalizations and severe health outcomes.”

The IDPH said these were the respiratory viruses that were responsible for last winter’s “tripledemic” that caused a strain on resources in Illinois hospitals.

More information about these respiratory illnesses and their vaccines can be found on IDPH’s website.