SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Tuesday that it has announced a new and enhanced Illinois Hospital Report Card website.

The new report card includes an updated Illinois Public Health Community Map that shows county-level information on different health incomes and access to care throughout the state.

“Illinois residents deserve access to accurate, reliable data about the quality of health care provided in our State,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “This updated website will allow consumers to be more knowledgeable about their health care options, as well as provide greater information on the health needs of their communities.

Vohra also added that the newly redesigned site would not only be beneficial for Illinois residents but also for elected officials and healthcare professionals.

“Our goal is that these resources – the updated, enhanced Hospital Report Card and Community Map – will provide Illinois residents, elected officials, and health care professionals with greater insight on where resources can be utilized to achieve better health for all,” Vohra said.

The report card tracks over 150 measures for hospitals in Illinois. The IDPH said the website will be assessing operations of ambulatory surgical treatment centers. The website also allows residents to look up information about what services are provided, costs, patient satisfaction, medical complications, as well as other quality and safety information.

The IDPH said the website is now faster and offers the following features:

Mobile Optimization: The website has been designed to be fully functional with all mobile devices and is compatible with screen readers.

The website has been designed to be fully functional with all mobile devices and is compatible with screen readers. Expanded Search Capability: New geolocation and autocomplete search features will help users more quickly find relevant information.

New geolocation and autocomplete search features will help users more quickly find relevant information. Expanded Data Access: Users can now download historical data, enabling them to analyze trends in healthcare delivery. Data can be downloaded for specific metrics, or by county.

Users can now download historical data, enabling them to analyze trends in healthcare delivery. Data can be downloaded for specific metrics, or by county. Enhanced Facility Profiles: Hospital profiles now include more information, such as links to community health assessments.

For more information on the newly designed Hospital Report Card, visit the website.