CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced the launch of its ‘Tis the Sneezin’ campaign to remind residents to get vaccines against the fall and winter triple threat of COVID, the flu, and RSV.

The launch of the campaign comes at a time were six Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“IDPH is continuing to work closely with local, state, and federal partners to monitor the three respiratory viruses that caused last fall and winter’s tripledemic,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “We encourage all Illinois residents to do the same to prevent illness and protect yourself and your loved ones. The tools include washing your hands, improving ventilation inside your homes, staying home if sick, and getting immunized with the vaccines available to you. Why? Because . . . ‘Tis the Sneezin’.”

The IDPH has created ‘punny’ videos to promote its campaign:

Rideshare: Don’t pick up illnesses this winter. Vaccines can keep you healthy through the holiday sneezin’.

Elevator: Ding! Sneezin’ season is coming up. Avoid coming down with symptoms by getting up to date on all vaccines.

Detention: Teach the flu, COVID, and RSV a lesson on who’s boss. Get vaccinated and avoid the holiday sneezin’.

Selfie: Sickness always has the worst timing. Get protected from the holiday sneezin’ by getting vaccinated.

The campaign will reach Illinoisans in each area of the state in both English and Spanish through online media channels, cable, broadcast, and connected TV, streaming audio and radio, billboards and bus shelters, digital display and video, print, and social media.