SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — With high levels of heat expected across Illinois this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health(IDPH) is encouraging Illinois residents to take steps to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.

According to an IDPH news release, it’s important to take steps to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Exposure to extreme heat can cause serious health complications, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “With dangerously high temperatures and humidity in the forecast, I urge everyone to take precautions and protect themselves and their families from overheating and heat-related illnesses. This is especially important for very young children, people who are pregnant and those who are older or have chronic health conditions.”

Everyone is encouraged to stay in air-conditioned areas during the hottest hours of the day or go to public places or cooling centers with air conditioning.

Illinois residents should wear light-colored clothing and stay hydrated, and avoid going outside during the hottest hours of the day.

According to IDPH, symptoms of heat stroke to look out for include:

Body temperature over 103 degrees Fahrenheit

Difficulty breathing

An elevated heart rate

Skin hot to the touch

Feeling dizziness, nausea or disorientation

911 should be immediately called if someone is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke.

IDPH also encourages the use of sunscreen of SPF30 or higher to avoid sunburn and to help prevent skin cancer.

