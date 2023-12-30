SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois Commission has asked state residents to participate in a month-long sobriety challenge.

According to the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, “Dry January” is a month-long sobriety challenge where people stop drinking alcohol for the first 31 days of the year.

The commission considers the challenge a great addition to New Year’s health resolutions.

“Dry January is an opportunity for individuals to re-evaluate their relationship with alcohol and make better choices,” Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner said. “Your body deserves a yearly reset. What better time than the start of a brand-new year?”

There are many benefits to participating in Dry January, according to the commission:

It improves overall health

Aids in weight loss

Improves sleep

Resets drinking habits

Saves money

Promotes self-discipline

Encourages personal growth

Sets a positive tone for the year

The commission encourages those who participate to set goals and prepare strategies to manage peer pressure and cravings.

More information on the commotion is available on its website.