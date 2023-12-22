CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services announced that it was re-accredited by the COA, formerly known as the Council on Accreditation, on Friday.

According to an Illinois news release, DCFS is one of four welfare systems in the U.S. to meet the council’s performance standards. And the department was the first state child welfare system to be accredited by COA in 2000.

“COA Accreditation is the gold standard, affirming that Illinois DCFS is meeting the highest national standards of best practices by providing the highest quality services to our communities across the state, conducting our operations successfully and managing our funds effectively,” said DCFS Director Marc Smith. “Illinois is the largest state child welfare agency to receive this accreditation, and I am incredibly proud of our staff who work tirelessly every day to protect our children and support families.”

The accreditation process includes a detailed analysis and reviews of DCFS’s management and service delivery functions, administration and onsite interviews.

Some of the benefits of accreditation include more accountability to families and children served by DCFS, and uniformed case files and documentation across the state, according to the department.