SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Gaming Board is boasting its historic year as it approves new rules and licenses, as well as other measures at its final regular meeting of the year Thursday.

The IGB’s historic year consisted of opening four authorized casinos and two sportsbooks, licensing more than 200 new video gaming establishments, issuing many other licenses and approvals, adopting new rules, and taking enforcement and disciplinary actions.

“We have achieved a lot this year to further strengthen and advance Illinois gaming, ensure a

high level of integrity and ethics, safeguard public trust, and generate critical revenue for

communities across our State,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “I am thankful for

and proud of our outstanding Board members and staff who deserve much credit for their work,

dedication and accomplishments.”

The IGB approved four new rules to assist in Public Act 103-0550, which gets rid of an automatic licensure disqualification for those with felony convictions and allows those individuals to apply for non-gaming positions, such as restaurant, maintenance, and housekeeping jobs, in Illinois casinos.

The Board also approved language for the responsible gaming signs that gaming locations have to post in order to comply with the new Video Gaming rule which requires the posting of responsible gaming signage in every licensed video gaming location in Illinois.

