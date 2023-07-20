SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced Thursday that the unemployment rate is currently at 4.0 percent, down 0.1 percent from May.

According to a media release from IDES, this is the fourth month in a row that the Illinois unemployment rate has seen a decline.

“With six consecutive months of continued gains in payroll jobs, nine consecutive months of an unchanged or decreased statewide unemployment rate, and the lowest the statewide rate has been since the onset of the pandemic, today’s data is clear evidence of success in Illinois’ road to economic recovery and stability,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.

When it comes to nonfarm payroll numbers, which do not include farm, private household, or non-profit organization employees, there was an increase of about 8,400 nonfarm payroll jobs added in Illinois in June.

The estimates of the unemployment rate and the nonfarm payroll numbers are based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES.

In June, the sector of educational and health services gained the most jobs in Illinois with about 5,300. The sectors of leisure and hospitality, construction, and government added about 2,900 jobs each.

“Illinois is making steady strides with four consecutive months of declining unemployment rates along with a continued increase in payroll jobs in various sectors across the state,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The State is building on momentum by investing in jobseekers and employers while ensuring Illinois’ working families have the resources and opportunities needed to thrive in a strong economic environment.”

There was a decline of payroll jobs in the professional and business services sector as they lost about 5,400, manufacturing lost about 2,100, and trade, transportation, and utilities lost about 2,000.

Also according to the release, Illinois’ unemployment rate was at a 0.4 percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate that was reported for June, which was tied with May for the smallest difference since February 2020.

Compared to this time in 2022, Illinois nonfarm payroll jobs have increased by 121,100, accounting for gains across most major industries.

The industries in Illinois that have seen the largest amount of job increases are educational and health services with about 42,400 added jobs, leisure and hospitality with about 33,800, and government with about 31,200.

There has also been a decline in some industries in Illinois. There has been about an 8,400 job loss in professional and business services, a 4,200 job loss in information services, and a 1,400 job loss in manufacturing.

That being said, the reported number of Illinois unemployed workers was about 258,100, which is the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

In June 2020, Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois, which is a website to help connect job seekers with hiring employees in real time. The website includes virtual job fairs, free virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com, which is the state’s largest job search engine. The search engine recently showed 107,760 jobs in Illinois.