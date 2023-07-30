SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) is warning Illinois boaters to be careful while boating this summer.

They stated via an Illinois e-News release that boating under the influence of alcohol (BUI) can be dangerous for passengers, swimmers, and other vessels out on the water.

They shared statistics showing that when alcohol and boating are mixed, things can get dangerous or even deadly.

The ILCC wants people to enjoy being on the water but wants them to be careful. They said that according to the 2022 Illinois Recreational Boating Report, BUIs were one of the top citations that were issued to Illinois boaters last year.

“We encourage Illinoisans to enjoy all that our great state has to offer,” said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. “However, we want everyone to be aware that consuming alcohol while operating any vehicle, including boats, can have unintended consequences and puts everyone at risk.”

When it comes to national numbers, the U.S. Coast Guard reported that boating under the influence was the leading contributor to fatal boating incidents in the U.S. last year.

A first-offense BUI is a class A misdemeanor, which can include penalties of up to $2,500 as well as up to a year in jail.

If a BUI accident causes the death of another person, it is a class 2 felony and carries an up to 14-year prison sentence, and up to $25,000 in fines.

The ILCC said it is important to note that “watercrafts” include motorized and non-motorized vessels, such as motorboats, jet skis, canoes, kayaks, and row boats.