CHICAGO (WMBD) — An Illinois iLottery player has won nearly $1 million, the Illinois Lottery said Friday.

The online player won a jackpot worth $924,308 by playing Fast Play Twenty 20s online.

The Illinois Lottery said this is the fifth largest Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot won in 2023.

Just two months ago, an Illinois player won the largest Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot in history, winning $1,249,040.

Fast Play Twenty 20s is a progressive jackpot Fast Play game. There have been 92,000 winning tickets sold for the game in the month of October.

There are 20 different Fast Play games available on the Illinois Lottery website.