CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Lottery jackpots for the weekend have grown even larger as they await to be won by lucky Illinois residents.

The Mega Millions jackpot set to be drawn Friday is now at an estimated $162 million, the Powerball jackpot set to be drawn Saturday has grown to $596 million, and Saturday’s Lotto jackpot is sitting at $23.45 million.

Since last week, the Mega Millions has grown by $40 million, the Powerball by $96 million, and the Lotto by $1.45 million.

The $23.45 million Lotto is the largest of the year and is the second largest in more than seven years according to the Illinois Lottery.

There are over 7,000 places across the state where lottery players can pick up a ticket or they can use the Illinois Lottery website or app. Mega Millions, Powerball, and Lotto tickets are $2 each.

For more information about the Illinois Lottery, visit its website.