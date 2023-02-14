CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police(ISP) are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Christian County.

According to an ISP press release, 46-year-old James C. Lindsey of Taylorville was shot to death Monday.

The incident started when a woman was leaving her home with her juvenile daughter at approximately 5:19 a.m. The woman noticed the homeowner’s work truck was running.

The woman advised the homeowner that she believed someone was attempting to steal his truck. In response, the homeowner came outside carrying a firearm.

Lindsey who was in the work truck rammed the driver’s side of the woman’s car and began to push it through the driveway. The homeowner then discharged his firearm and struck and killed Lindsey inside the work truck.

The man and woman both called 911, and Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time. ISP is working to complete the investigation for the Christian County State’s Attorney to review.

The investigation is ongoing.