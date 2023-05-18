SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) confirmed that for the month of April, the unemployment rate fell -.02 percentage points to 4.2 percent while more than 8,500 nonfarm payrolls increased during the same time.

According to an IDES press release, industry sectors with the largest over-the-month job gains included manufacturing (+3000), construction (+2700), financial activities (+2700), and educational and health services (+2700).

“Today’s data is further indication that both statewide job growth and the unemployment rate continue to trend in the right directions,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES stands ready to assist jobseekers and employers who are eager to take advantage of the newly created jobs and opportunities for Illinois workers.”

The state’s unemployment rate was +0.8 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for April.

Nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 131,800 jobs with gains across nearly all major industries.

“Illinois has made significant and sustained progress on its unemployment rate while payroll job numbers continue to rise,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The state’s focus on workforce resources combined with unprecedented efforts to attract job creators is spurring economic development in the areas that need it the most while ensuring Illinois continues to be the best place to live, work and do business.”

In May 2020, Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois, a one-stop-shop website to help connect jobseekers with hiring employers in real-time.

The site features virtual job fairs, and no-cost virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com (IJL), the state’s largest job search engine, which recently showed 55,501 posted resumes with 117,499 available jobs.