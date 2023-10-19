SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced Thursday that the unemployment rate has increased by 0.3% to 4.4%, as nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 9,500, a record high, throughout the month of September.

According to a news release by the state, the industry sectors with the largest gains during September were trade, transportation, and utilities by 3,400, manufacturing by 2,500, and leisure and hospitality by 2,100.

On the other hand, the sectors with the largest declines were professional and business services by 2,200, construction by 300, and mining by 100.

“The Illinois labor market continues to benefit from significant, steady long-term job growth throughout the state, motivating and mobilizing jobseekers eager to reconnect with the workforce,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES and its local workforce partners are at the ready to provide workers and employers with the services they need to find their next career and fill open positions in this prime job market.”

The Illinois news release also stated that the state’s unemployment rate was 0.6% higher than the national rate for the month of September. The national rate was 3.8% which remained unchanged from August.