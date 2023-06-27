CHICAGO (WMBD) — An Illinois pharmacist faces up to 10 years in prison after he was convicted by a federal jury in Chicago Friday for stealing and selling COVID-19 vaccination cards.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, the jury convicted 36-year-old Tangtang Zhao, of Chicago, of 12 counts of theft of government property

Court documents and presented evidence showed that Zhao stole CDC-issued COVID-19 vaccination cards and sold them across the country through an online marketplace.

Zhao had access to the cards through the pharmacy where he worked.

During a three-week period in March and April 2021, Zhao posted listings for more than 650 COVID-19 vaccination cards he advertised as “Straight from the CDC.” He sold 630 cards for more than $5,600.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28.