SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A former prison guard from Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling was sentenced for the death of Larry Earvin Monday.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office press release, 54-year-old former Lieutenant Todd Sheffler was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with five years of supervised release for civil rights deprivation resulting in bodily injury and death and obstruction of justice.

Sheffler was one of three guards that assaulted Earvin on May 17, while they were transporting him from residential to segregation housing while his hands were restrained behind his back.

The assault resulted in serious bodily injury, including multiple broken ribs, a punctured mesentery, and other serious internal injuries, and resulted in Earvin’s death in June 2018.

The correction officers also failed to ensure Earvin received medical care and instead sought care for their own minor scratches. They also falsified the incident report and lied to Illinois State Police.

31-year-old Alex Banta was also sentenced to 20 years imprisonment last week in relation to Earvin’s death.

“While the conduct of Todd Sheffler is not characteristic of the vast majority of those working in law enforcement, it unfortunately undermines the efforts of officers who serve with integrity and who bear the responsibility to respect and defend the rights of those under their watch,” said FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “Sheffler’s actions tarnished the reputation and badge worn proudly by the many hard-working and upstanding officers who abide by their oath. The FBI is unyielding in our commitment to zealously protect the rights of all Americans and to hold accountable anyone charged with safeguarding those rights.”

The case was the result of a joint investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, the FBI-Springfield Field Office, and the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation, with the cooperation of the Illinois Department of Corrections.