BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to State Farm, Illinois drivers have a one in 152 chance of colliding with an animal while driving.

Illinois is 11th in the nation when it comes to the number of animal collision claims which includes claims for hitting deer, dogs, and farm animals.

State Farm reports that there has been a decrease in the claims over the last year. Between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, the insurance industry received about 55,090 auto claims for animal collisions in Illinois, which is a 6.6% decrease compared to the 59,000 the previous year.

State Farm said the fall season is the prime season for drivers to get into collisions with animals. According to State Farm’s data, the most animal-related crashes in the U.S. occur from October to December.

That being said, State Farm shared some animal collision safety tips:

Know your insurance coverage. Before a collision occurs, make sure you’re protected with the right type of insurance. Damages from auto-animal crashes typically are covered under comprehensive insurance, not collision.

Before a collision occurs, make sure you’re protected with the right type of insurance. Damages from auto-animal crashes typically are covered under comprehensive insurance, not collision. Slow down. Reduce your vehicle’s speed and maintain a constant lookout for animals. Travel at a speed that will allow you to stop in time if an animal comes into the beam cast by your headlights.

Reduce your vehicle’s speed and maintain a constant lookout for animals. Travel at a speed that will allow you to stop in time if an animal comes into the beam cast by your headlights. Use extra caution and slow down in known animal crossing zones.

and slow down in known animal crossing zones. Dusk to dawn are high-risk times; use high beams when appropriate.

are high-risk times; use high beams when appropriate. Scan the road and avoid swerving when you see an animal. Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.

and avoid swerving when you see an animal. Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars. Always wear your seatbelt. Safety belts saved an estimated 114,955 lives in 2017.

your seatbelt. Safety belts saved an estimated 114,955 lives in 2017. Turn on high beams at night. When driving at night, use high-beam headlights when there is no oncoming traffic. The high beams will better illuminate the eyes of any deer on or near the roadway. If you encounter a deer or other animal, switch your headlights to low beam so the animals are not blinded and will move out of your way.

State Farm also shared some after-crash tips:

Move your vehicle to a safe place: Pull to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights.

Pull to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights. Call police: If an animal is blocking traffic and could create a threat for other drivers.

If an animal is blocking traffic and could create a threat for other drivers. Document: Take photographs of the road, your surroundings, and damage.

Take photographs of the road, your surroundings, and damage. Stay away from the animal : A frightened, wounded animal could use its legs and hooves to harm you. Do not attempt to move an animal.

: A frightened, wounded animal could use its legs and hooves to harm you. Do not attempt to move an animal. Don’t assume your vehicle is safe to drive : Look for leaking fluid, loose parts, tire damage, broken lights, and other hazard .

: Look for leaking fluid, loose parts, tire damage, broken lights, and other hazard Contact your insurance company: Quickly file your insurance claim

State Farm warned that if a driver is driving on a paved, rural road without much traffic and the sky is not quite dark yet, they are driving in the most common scenario to hit animals. A survey they conducted indicated that between 30% and 50% of drivers had accidents during those conditions. They also warned that phone usage and other risky driving behavior increase the chance of an animal collision by 23%.