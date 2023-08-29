PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Sen. Win Stoller announced Tuesday he will not seek a third term in as the 37th District’s state senator.

Stoller was first elected in 2020 and reelected in 2022. He will serve out the remainder of his term which ends in January 2025.

“My wife, Amy, and I have decided that I will not seek reelection to a third term in the State Senate for two main reasons,” said the Germantown Hills Republican. “First, after redistricting, the map for District 37 has shifted much further north. Secondly, I believe in our nation’s founder’s core principle of citizen legislators where people from various backgrounds serve in the legislature for a limited time and then return home and continue with their lives. I am walking the walk on that because I never intended to be a career politician.”

Stoller passed a tax cut during his first few months in office. He also introduced the Pass-Through Entity (PTE) tax credit which shielded over $2 billion of small business from federal taxation.

Stoller said it feels good to be able to make an impact on a state known for high taxes. In his time serving the 37th district, he has passed 15 pieces of legislation.

“The greatest privilege I’ve had is the opportunity to fight for and articulate the conservative principles of limited government, personal accountability, and the importance of faith and family,” Stoller said. “If Illinois returns to and embraces these principles, I believe our best days lie ahead.”