SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State’s Treasurer’s Office announced that it made record earnings from the state’s investment portfolio in April.

According to a news release from Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs, the state’s portfolio earned $100.7 million from investments.

Illinois cities, villages, school districts, and counties also made $75.3 million in gross investment earnings from the “Illinois funds local government investment pool.”

“The State Treasurer’s Office is an economic engine for Illinois,” Frerichs said. “Every dollar we make through smart, safe investing is a dollar that does not need to be raised in taxes.”

Since Frerichs took office in Jan. 2015, the treasurer’s office has earned close to $1.95 billion in investment earnings.

More information on the investments is available here.