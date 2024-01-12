SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs is spreading the word on the dangers a federal government shutdown would have on Illinois families.

According to a news release from Frerichs, parts of the government are set to shut down on Jan. 19 if the U.S. House and Senate cannot agree on a spending deal.

Frerichs said the shutdown would threaten the well-being of Illinois families, workers and businesses.

“A federal government shutdown will needlessly harm families fighting to pay bills, recklessly damage the business community which needs certainty to plan, and threaten our economy,” Frerichs said. “Congress must stop the name-calling, work together to find a compromise, and stop kicking the can down the road.”

He said the shutdown would halt small business loans, cause a disruption in government contracts and stop critical government inspections.

Frerichs also stated that food assistance programs would also be jeopardized, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), in which more than 2 million Illinois households participate.

Legislation passed in November 2023 prevented the last government shutdown. If a new spending deal is not approved by Jan. 19, a partial shutdown will stop funding for transportation, military construction, veterans affairs, housing and the Energy Department.

The rest of the government will shut down on Feb. 2 if a deal is not reached.