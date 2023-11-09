MANTENO, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno has seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases among its veterans in staff.

According to Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs public information officer Maureen Hartigan, there are currently 19 residents and 11 staff members who have tested positive for the virus. They are said to be experiencing mild symptoms.

No one has been hospitalized and the positive residents have been administered antiviral treatment Hartigan said.

She also said the home is continuing to follow all infection prevention policies such as getting the residents to stay in their rooms and to follow social distancing. They are also masking up in direct care areas and cleaning and disinfecting protocols have been intensified.

“The Veterans’ Homes are diligent in protecting the safety of its military veterans and dedicated IDVA staff who care for them from all infectious diseases,” said IDVA Director Terry Prince. “We are grateful to the Manteno team for remaining highly vigilant for signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and for responding swiftly, appropriately, and professionally to any potential cases.”

Hartigan said community dining and activities, as well as non-essential outings, have been postponed for the time being. Regular activities will resume once the outbreak has ended.

Visitation has been allowed to continue, Hartigan said, but the resident’s families have been notified that the home is in outbreak status and that they should consider rescheduling visiting for now.

The home will still have its Veteran’s Day program as scheduled.