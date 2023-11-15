CHICAGO (WMBD) — An Illinois woman pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns on Wednesday.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, Vervia Watts, of Lansing, operated a tax preparation business. From January 2017 through June 2023, Watts allegedly reported false education expenses and business income on tax returns for her clients.

Watts received at least $300 for each return she received, which totaled more than $1.5 million in fraudulent refunds.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2024. She faces up to three years in prison, a period of supervised release. She will also be required to pay monetary penalties and institutions.

This case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation.