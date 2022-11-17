SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) had reassuring news for the growing Illinois job market.

According to a press release, the industry sectors had the most significant over-the-month gains in employment, including:

Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+2800)

Leisure and Hospitality (+2,300)

Manufacturing (+1,800)

Professional and Business Services (+1,800)

“Job growth throughout the state has remained strong for nearly a year and a half, and the most recent data is evidence that workers are engaged in the growing labor market,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES is committed to providing jobseekers and employers with the resources necessary to take advantage of the many newly created jobs across industries.”

“Over the past year, Illinois has continued to exhibit positive long-term employment trends, with considerable improvement in the state’s unemployment rate, and the addition of nearly 192,000 new jobs,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia.

The unemployment rate is currently at 4.6%, which is down from 5.3% a year ago.