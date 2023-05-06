FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have released five additional names of the seven people that died in the massive dust storm crash that occurred on May 1 on Interstate 55.



The massive pile-up occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. on both northbound and southbound Interstate 55 between mile markers 72 and 78 near Farmersville in Montgomery County. A total of 72 vehicles are known to be involved in the crashes and 37 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

There were seven deaths in the crashes, including 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wisconsin whose name was previously released.



ISP has released the five additional names as follows:

Joseph Bates, 73-year-old from Crystal Lake, Illinois

Donna Bates, 71-year-old from Crystal Lake, Illinois

Earl LeGrand, 64-year-old from Florissant, Missouri

Michael Zinchuk, 55-year-old from Champaign, Illinois

Amy Zinchuk, 54-year-old from Champaign, Illinois



ISP said they are working closely with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identification of the final remaining victim. They said information will be released once positive identification is complete and family notifications have been made.

ISP thanks all its first responder partners and sister agencies for their tremendous work and assistance during this incident.