CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois State University alum and Illinois native Jane Lynch will be starring in and directing the “Middle of Everything” 2023 summer ad campaign for Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and the Office of Tourism (IOT) announced the new TV ads Monday via press release.

The “Middle of Everything” campaign will feature Lynch, who will sing a song that promotes various Illinois attractions, natural wonders, and outdoor experiences.

“It’s been an absolute joy to bring to life the ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign in new and exciting ways,” said Jane Lynch. “Being able to share my passion for all things Illinois comes naturally, and getting to meet and work with so many inspiring people and unique businesses across the state is an honor.”

There are many cities, attractions, and small businesses across the state that will be featured in this three-commercial campaign.

These ads will be aired in 22 total media markets. They will be aired on TV across Illinois, seven neighboring states, and on cable TV nationwide. It will also be aired in the Toronto, Canada market.

The campaign is aiming for international, domestic, and local visitors according to DCEO Director Kristin Richards.

According to the release and data from Longwoods International, last year’s campaign led to an additional 2 million visits which brought an additional $1 billion spent at Illinois hotels, restaurants, small businesses, and attractions.

The data also implied that every $1 spent on the campaign equated to $91 in visitor spending. That money brought in $10 in state and local tax revenue for every dollar spent, which made out to be a large return on the investment of the campaign in 2022.

“Our ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign has been a resounding success—bringing in millions of visitors and generating $1 billion in revenue,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With Illinois native Jane Lynch as our shining star and spokesperson, I have no doubt that we will have a record-breaking year for our tourism industry. Jane, thank you for your partnership as we show the world all that the Land of Lincoln has to offer.”

The ad campaign will not be limited to TV, but will also be seen in digital and print ads throughout Illinois and across the nation.

For more information on this campaign, visit: Enjoyillinois.com/Middleofeverything