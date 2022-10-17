CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023.

According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.

The tour will be making two stops in Illinois:

The State Farm Center in Champaign, Il. on March 20.

Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Il. on March 21.

The tour will be making stops in 38 citys, starting in Allentown, Pa. on Feb. 4, 2023, and ending in Palm Springs, Ca. on April 25, 2023.

Journey lead guitarist Neal Schon said they were overwhelmed by the success of the 2022 tour, and are looking forward to going on tour again.

“We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories,” Schon said.

Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 21. More information on the tour is available here.