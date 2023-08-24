CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a chance for an Illinois lottery player to win $21.95 million in Illinois’ largest Lotto jackpot of the year.

Thursday’s jackpot is the biggest since a Prospect Heights player won $22.5 million in a December 2018 draw.

There have been three Illinois players who have won $1 million or more playing the Lotto in 2023.

Nearly six million total winning Lotto tickets have been sold, with over $24 million in prizes won this year.

To learn more about the Illinois Lottery, visit IllinoisLottery.com.