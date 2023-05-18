CHICAGO (WMBD)– Lotto players have another opportunity to win the jackpot on Thursday as it reaches over $15 million.

An Illinois Lotto press release confirms that the prize is the biggest this year and the fourth largest in nearly three years after a $16.5 million jackpot in June 2020.

Two players won $1,000,000 each earlier this year with Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2.

Lotto is an Illinois-only lottery played three times a week and can be played for $1 per line, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.