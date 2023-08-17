CHICAGO (WMBD) — The largest Illinois Lotto jackpot of 2023 is set for Thursday evening’s draw.

The Illinois Lottery said the $21.5 million jackpot is the second largest in nearly five years. The last time the lotto was that large was in December 2018 when a player in Prospect Heights took the prize worth $22.5 million.

This year, there have been more than 5.7 million winning tickets sold in Illinois, which has resulted in players winning over $23.2 million in total prizes.

In each Lotto draw, players have a chance to win $1 million. In 2023, three players have taken home the big prize by playing the lotto. There were two players that won in April, one online and one at a gas station in Oak Forest. The other player won in July at a gas station in Woodridge.

There are over 7,000 Lottery retailers across Illinois and players can also play online. The Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.