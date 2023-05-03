MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — More charges have been filed in relation to a deadly March shooting incident on Johnson Street in Macomb.

According to a Macomb police update, Demond Wilson Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder with enhanced sentencing and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police initially responded to the incident at approximately 1:55 a.m. on March 25, 2023. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a house party and located several people who were struck by gunfire. Several victims were transported to the McDonough District Hospital.

According to a previous Macomb police press release, 26-year-old Jerman Beathea of Chicago died on the scene as a result of gunshot wounds.

23-year-old Donell D. Williams was previously arrested for an armed violence charge after being found with a gun and a felony amount of illegal drugs linked to the crime scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Macomb Police Department and the Illinois State Police crime lab.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at (309) 836-3222.