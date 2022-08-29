ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Floyd Brown, the man found guilty of killing McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner in a shootout at Rockford’s Extended America Hotel in 2019, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Brown was sentenced in federal court in Rockford on Monday.

A jury found Brown guilty on 8 charges in total, including attempted murder of a federal officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge of a firearm, and forcible assault of an officer.

Brown was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a series of burglaries in the Bloomington area in December 2018. He was tracked to the Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford in March 2019 when he opened fire as the Marshals knocked on his hotel room door, killing Keltner. Brown escaped from the scene and fled south until he crashed and engaged in a standoff with police on I-55.

In court, Brown admitted to shooting at the hotel room’s door.

At trial, he said he was unaware that Keltner had been killed until his arrest.

Keltner was hired by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department in 2006. McHenry County Sheriff Bill Primm described Keltner as a hard-working, dedicated man who came from a law enforcement family.

Part of I-90 has since been renamed in his honor.