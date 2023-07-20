ELMHURST, Ill. (WMBD) — The winning $1.08 billion Powerball ticket was not bought in Illinois, but there were still some big winners in Illinois Wednesday.

According to an Illinois Lottery news release, one $1,000,000 prize, one $100,000 prize and six $50,000 prizes were won after the Powerball drawing Wednesday. The winning numbers were 7,10,11,13,24, and Powerball 24.

The $1,000,000 ticket was bought at Williams Liquor in Elmhurst. The $50,000 tickets were bought in Rockford, Waukegan, Princeton and Durand, Ill. Three tickets were also bought on the Illinois Lottery Website.

One of the $50,000 winners used the game’s “Power Play” feature to double their money to $100,000.

Winners have one year to claim their prize.

Since this Powerball roll began on April 20, $9.9 million in prizes were won by Illinois Lottery Players.

Other big jackpots are still up for grabs, including Thursday’s $19.7 Million Lotto jackpot and Friday’s $720 million Mega Millions drawing, which is the fifth-largest Mega Million Jackpot in history.