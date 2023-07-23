CHICAGO (WMBD) — Additional lawsuits have been filed against Northwestern University for hazing-related allegations within the athletic department.

After former football players came forward and spoke with The Daily Northwestern, Northwestern University’s student newspaper, the lawsuits have begun to file in.

With three filed last week alone, experts say this could just be the beginning for Northwestern’s legal troubles.

Many former football players have said that they are planning on taking legal action against the University.

The hazing allegations do not stop with the football program. An article by The Daily Northwestern states that several former student-athletes, both men and women, from different sports have turned to lawyers.

According to a press release from the office of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. and co-counsel The Stinar Law Firm, two additional former Northwestern University Football players have filed lawsuits against the University, former head football coach Patrick Fitzgerald, ACC Commissioner James Phillips, and other defendants affiliated with Northwestern for hazing-related allegations within the athletic department.

As all three former football players are being represented by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. and The Stinar Law Firm, the first player filed a lawsuit on July 18 under the name “John Doe” and was a player on the team from 2018 until 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that Northwestern, Fitzgerald, along with other defendants affiliated with Northwestern was “negligent in failing to prevent hazing traditions, failing to intervene in hazing traditions, failing to protect students from acts that were assaultive, illegal, and often sexual in nature, among other allegations,” according to the press release from the law firms Wednesday.

Two more lawsuits were filed July 20 by two former players under the names of “John Doe 2” and “John Doe 3”.

The complaints also alleged that Northwestern and the defendants were negligent in failing to prevent hazing traditions, and protecting students from assaultive, illegal, and sexual acts, among other allegations.

Since the first of the allegations arose at the beginning of July, Patrick Fitzgerald was fired from his position as head football coach, and head baseball coach Jim Foster was also fired due to allegations of misconduct.

Following Foster’s firing, Northwestern’s athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg put out a statement saying as the director of athletics, he takes ownership of the head coaching hires.

“Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive,” said Gragg.

This is just the beginning of the investigation of the allegations as well as the lawsuits for Northwestern.

Another article by The Daily Northwestern said that faculty at the University are calling for systemic change to happen.

The faculty are calling for change so that no more students are traumatized and that donors are not offended by the headlines that Northwestern is making.

The law firm urges former football players or other members of the Northwestern community who experienced sexual or physical abuse at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., to contact Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard at 312-372-1227 or www.salvilaw.com to discuss their legal rights.