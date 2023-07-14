CHICAGO (WMBD) — More than $1.454 billion is up for grabs for those playing the lottery this weekend.

According to an Illinois Lottery press release, Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot is $560 Million, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is $875 Million and Saturday’s Lotto jackpot is $19.4 million.

The Mega Millions drawing will be the seventh largest in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot will be the third-largest Powerball jackpot and seventh-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The Lotto Jackpot is the largest of the year and the second largest in the last five years.

One person won $55,000 in the Thursday lotto drawing after matching all five numbers and adding an extra shot. The winning numbers were 19-27-29-33-34-49 and Extra Shot 24.

Since 1985, the Illinois lottery has contributed more than $24 billion to the Illinois Common School Fund and hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Project Fund.

More information is available here.