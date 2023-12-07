SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Thursday that there are still millions of names in Illinois’ missing money database where cash and property are waiting to be claimed by Illinoisans.

Frerichs also said Christmas, Happy Holidays, Santa, Rudolph, and Scrooge are some names on that list.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year and returning missing money to the rightful owners is

even more special during this season,” Frerichs said. “Who wouldn’t want extra money they forgot about to pay for holiday gifts? Enter your name at illinoistreasuer.gov/icash to find out if you have some extra holiday cash or property to claim.”

Unclaimed property is money and accounts at financial institutions or businesses where there has been no activity for some years and the legal owner has not responded to inquiries by the institutions.

After so long, the unclaimed money goes to the Illinois State Treasurer who safeguards the property. The unclaimed money and property includes unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, and unused rebate cards.

In Illinois, it is estimated that one in four adults who search the database find missing money, with the average claim being $1,000. In Frerichs’ time as treasurer, he has returned more than $1.9 billion in unclaimed property to Illinoisans.

To see if you have any unclaimed property or cash, visit the treasurer’s website.