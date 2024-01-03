CHICAGO (WMBD) — There are actually more people in Illinois than the 2020 Census originally counted.

Governor JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that there were over 45,000 Illinois residents omitted from the Census because they were in places such as group homes and residence halls.

“I’m pleased that the Census Bureau has recognized the undercounting that I and many members of Illinois’ Congressional Delegation have worked to remedy since the 2020 census results were first released,” said Pritzker.

This caused the state to ask the United States Census Bureau to include those people in future population estimates. The Bureau approved the request, ensuring the state will receive part of the $675 billion in annual funds distributed to U.S. states every year.

“This correction will bring in millions in additional federal funding for crucial programs and help to ensure future counts reflect the true number of Illinois residents,” said Pritzker. “I’m grateful to the NORC at the University of Chicago for their work on this appeal and all who helped make this decision possible.”

The review by the Bureau found that there were 733 Group Quarters and 123 dorms missed or undercounted in the 2020 Census.

The newly identified people will not officially be added to the official Illinois 2020 Census numbers, but will help prepare for the 2030 census.