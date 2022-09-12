INVERNESS, Ill. (WGN) — A suburban father allegedly poisoned his children before he died by suicide, killing his son and putting his daughter in critical condition.

Inverness officers were called to the 2200 block of Palatine Road at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check.

Inside, a father and his son, 10-year-old Austin Chang, were found dead. The father has been identified as Woo Chang, 41.

The boy’s 6-year-old sister was located inside and transported in critical condition. Police said the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning due to a generator.

Police met with the children’s mother who told them the siblings did not return at the scheduled time with her estranged husband. She was the one who located her children inside the home.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.