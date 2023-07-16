LONDON, United Kingdom (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker has concluded his visit at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and will now focus on his visit in London, where the delegation meetings are set to begin.

While at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Pritzker promoted Illinois’ commitment to electric vehicle manufacturing with different automobile and manufacturing leaders.

“The Goodwood Festival is an opportunity to share Illinois’ assets with the world’s top electric vehicle leaders who are focused on building the clean energy future,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The Governor’s presence at Goodwood will help reinforce that message with top business leaders from around the globe.”

The meetings will begin with a welcome dinner at the London Tower Bridge and over the next few days, Pritzker will meet with automobile and parts manufacturing leaders to discuss and promote Illinois in an attempt to foster more collaborations and investments in Illinois’ economy.

“As Governor of Illinois, there are few things I enjoy more than touting the many merits of our great state to a global audience,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From a world-class workforce and top-tier research institutions to a booming clean energy sector and thriving business economy, the Land of Lincoln has it all. In London, I look forward to meeting with UK leaders to discuss our shared history and the future of our longstanding partnership. “

There are several leaders from across Illinois who have joined Pritzker on the trade mission to the UK.

As the Governor continues the trade mission, he will tour parliament and visit the U.S. Embassy, attend round tables, and meet with top U.K. officials as he promotes Illinois.