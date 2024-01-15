SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker has officially proclaimed Jan. 15-21, 2024 as Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Week in Illinois.

CRR is a process used to identify and prioritize local risks, threats, and hazards using data. Once identified, strategies for emergency response and prevention are implemented and evaluated.

The goal for CRR Week is to make communities and departments safer by raising awareness among the fire services that implement CRR concepts.

“I am excited to see stories and continue to learn about the success communities around the

state are having with their newly established or growing CRR programs,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera.

“This shows that leaders in the fire service are understanding the importance of looking at their data, analyzing their data, and finding ways to use their data to mitigate risks in their communities,” he continued. “I am proud to say, Illinois continues to be a national leader when it comes to CRR. It’s simple, CRR works no matter the size of a community.”

The main focus of the week is on the five “E’s” of CRR: Education, Engineering, Enforcement, Economic Incentive, and Emergency Response.

The CRR said every 21 seconds, a fire department in the U.S. response to a fire somewhere in the nation.

Learn more about Pritzker’s proclamation here.