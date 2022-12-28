SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker released a statement on recent holiday flight cancellations on Facebook Tuesday.

Southwest Airlines should take immediate action to assist all those that are stranded and waiting endless hours for their flights. All travelers must be compensated for invaluable loss of time this holiday season, on top of compensation for rescheduled flights, hotels, and alternative transportation. I also urge the leadership of Southwest to be proactive in communicating openly and honestly with their customers about the rebooking of future flights and what the airlines will be able to handle in the days and weeks ahead.

For many, this is the most important travel time of the year and they’ve spent days struggling to reach their destination instead of with their loved ones. I am closely following the ongoing challenges consumers are dealing with regarding their canceled Southwest flights. I have spoken with Secretary Buttigieg to express the frustration of the thousands of Illinoisans who have been stranded and missed out on quality time with their families or had to call off work because they couldn’t make it back home. The Secretary has informed me that the Department of Transportation is working to hold Southwest accountable for this debacle and restore the flow of travel.

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan also released an update about the delays Tuesday:

I want everyone who is dealing with the problems we’ve been facing, whether you haven’t been able to get to where you need to go or you’re one of our heroic Employees caught up in a massive effort to stabilize the airline, to know is that we’re doing everything we can to return to a normal operation.

And please also hear that I’m truly sorry.

Here’s why this giant puzzle is taking us several days to solve. Southwest is the largest carrier in the country, not only because of our value and our values, but because we build our flight schedule around communities, not hubs. So, we’re the largest airline in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S.

Cities where large numbers of scheduled flights simultaneously froze as record bitter cold brought challenges for all airlines.

Our network is highly complex and the operation of the airline counts on all the pieces, especially aircraft and crews remaining in motion to where they’re planned to go. With our large fleet of airplanes and flight crews out of position in dozens of locations. And after days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up.

We’re focused on safely getting all of the pieces back into position to end this rolling struggle. You know, I have nothing but pride and respect for the efforts of the people of Southwest who are showing up in every way. The tools we use to recover from disruption serve us well, 99 percent of the time; but clearly, we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what’s happening right now.

I’m apologizing to them daily and they’ll be hearing more about our specific plans to ensure the challenges that they’ve faced the past few days will not be part of our future.

I reached out to Secretary Buttigieg earlier today to continue the discussions we’ve been having with the DOT through the holiday – sharing all the things that we’re doing to make things right for our Customers.

We always take care of our Customers. And we will lean in and go above and beyond as they would expect us to. Teams are working on all of that: processing refunds, proactively reaching out and taking care of Customers who are dealing with costly detours and reroutes, as just a few examples. Our plan for the next few days is to fly a reduced schedule and reposition our people and planes, and we’re making headway and we’re optimistic to be back on track before next week.

We have some real work to do in making this right. For now, I want you to know that we’re committed to that.