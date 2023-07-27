CHICAGO (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill Thursday which strengthens protections against misinformation and deceptive practices at crisis pregnancy centers in Illinois.

According to a press release from Pritzker’s office, the bill, also known as the Deceptive Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers Act (SB1909), will prohibit the crisis pregnancy centers from using misinformation, deceptive practices, or misrepresentation in order to interfere with access to abortion services or emergency contraception.

“Women need access to comprehensive, fact-based healthcare when making critical decision about their own health—not manipulation or misinformation from politically motivated, non-medical actors,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By empowering the Attorney General’s office to battle deceptive practices, we’re ensuring Illinoisans can make their own decisions about their bodies using accurate and safe information.”

The release also states that the bill allows the Illinois Attorney General to investigate complaints against centers that use those tactics. It will also strengthens the Attorney General Office’s power to prosecute incidences of consumer fraud in those cases.

“Patients report going to crisis pregnancy centers thinking they were visiting a clinic that offers the full range of reproductive care. As a result, patients may disclose personal medical information, unaware the center may not keep that information private and confidential,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said.

Crisis pregnancy centers are non-regulated and may not even be medical facilities. Due to not being medical facilities or regulated, they are not subject to laws that regard confidentiality or accuracy as laid out by medical governing boards. There are currently over 100 of these centers in Illinois.

Pritzker’s office said the centers advertise to women who are unsure about continuing a pregnancy and are known to give out inaccurate information on risks of procedures, fetal development, and other aspects of reproductive healthcare to discourage patients from accessing abortions or emergency contraceptive services.

“Misinformation is a form of injustice, particularly when it is used in an attempt to control women’s healthcare decisions,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.