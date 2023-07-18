CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois delegation in the United Kingdom (UK) announced their intent to pursue a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Tuesday.

According to a Governor’s office news release, the announcement came after Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch met with the Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade Nigel Huddleston.

The three began laying the groundwork for the Memorandum of Understanding which would advance manufacturing in energy, technology and life science sectors in both trade and investment and committing to boosting each other’s economies.

90,000 Illinois residents are employed in the UK. Bilateral trade between Illinois and the UK exceeds $5 billion a year.