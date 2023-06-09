SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — From insurance code to removal of outdated provisions, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker took multiple bill actions Friday.
According to an Illinois press release, Pritzker signed the following bills:
- HB 0217 – Allows Will County to quick-take specified land for road construction within two years of the adoption of this act. Goes into effect Immediately.
- HB 1049 – Adds a section to the Illinois Insurance code that prohibits homeowners or renters insurance policies to increase premium rates based on the specific type of dog breed present in the house. Goes into effect Immediately except specified provisions go into effect 6 months after becoming law.
- HB 1067 – Expands criteria for who is eligible to be superintendent of public works. Goes into effect Immediately.
- HB 1105 – Requires the Illinois Commerce Commission to provide approval prior to an entity taking a water or sewer company’s property through eminent domain. Goes into effect Immediately.
- HB 1236 – Allows County Boards of counties with fewer than two million inhabitants to take into consideration a bidder’s active participation in an applicable apprenticeship program registered with the United States Department of Labor. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 1273 – Makes Constitution Day a commemorative holiday. Goes into effect on July 1, 2023.
- HB 1283 – Provides that a township official may not prohibit an organization from receiving township funds based upon the perceived citizenship or immigration status of the person who would receive those funds from the organization. Goes into effect Immediately.
- HB 1297 – Extends the sunset for a teacher to purchase two (2) years of service credits for employment as a teacher or administrator at a private school to June 30, 2028 (instead of 2023). Goes into effect Immediately.
- HB 1496 – Requires the Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice to collect and keep record of demographic information and the last known addresses for individuals incarcerated in their facilities or otherwise under their supervision. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 1541 – Prevents utility providers from terminating service for nonpayment of bills if there is an excessive heat warning and lowers the temperature threshold that shut-offs are prohibited from 95 to 90 degrees. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 1557 – Requires that certain music venues have opioid antagonists and staff that are properly trained to administer opioid antagonists on the premises during its hours of operation as a music venue. Goes into effect on June 1, 2024.
- HB 1591 – Removes outdated provisions from the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 1596 –
- Replaces certain pronouns with the nouns to which the pronouns refer, deletes obsolete language, and makes other technical changes. Goes into effect 60 days after becoming law.
- HB 1629 – Excludes the Eurasian Collared Dove and Ringed Turtle-Dove from the list of wildlife protected by the Act. Classifies the Virginia Rail, Sora Rail, Wilson’s Snipe, Woodcock, Mourning Dove, and White-winged Dove as migratory game birds. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 2072 – Requires insurance or dental plans to allow for providers to opt out of being included in leased networks and adds protections for dental providers around contracting. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 2079 – Allows township officers to hold board positions on not-for-profit corporations under specific conditions. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 2145 – Provides authority for the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation or the Department of Public Health to suspend or revoke licenses to engage in certain businesses where the licensee has not properly insured its workers’ compensation obligations. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 2223 – Codifies that the jurisdiction of prosecution of juveniles is limited to Illinois’s laws and borders. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 2278 – Makes the Illinois Uniform Environmental Covenants Act consistent with the model Uniform Environmental Covenants Act. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 2332 – Raises the permit fee for coroners and medical examiners to cremate a dead body. Goes into effect on July 1, 2023.
- HB 2350 – Requires insurance coverage for an annual prostate screening, cervical smear, or Pap smear test for insureds. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.
- HB 2380 – Amends and expands eligibility for the Illinois Student Assistance Commission’s existing human services professional loan repayment grants. Goes into effect on July 1, 2023.
- HB 2389 – Prevents stops and searches by the police if a driver has an object hanging from the rearview mirror. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 2390 – Amends the Counties Code and Municipal Code to prohibit the recall to duty of deputy sheriffs and police officers who are retired for disability and are 60 years or older. Amends the Illinois Pension Code to prohibit the recall to duty of a police officer retired for disability who have attained the age of 60. Goes into effect Immediately.
- HB 2412 – Makes several updates and changes to the Illinois State Police’s civil administrative code to aide in modernizing their statutory authority and missions. Goes into effect Immediately, except that Section 8.3 of the State Finance Act and Sections 10, 30, 40, and 45 take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 2418 – Creates a pathway for the victims of human trafficking to expunge their criminal records. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 2448 – Changes statute so that incoming Conservation Police Officers must be at least 20 years old and must have completed an associate’s degree or 60 hours of college credit. Goes into effect Immediately.
- HB 2461 – Allows an individual to destroy or interfere with beaver dams or burrows when authorized by the Department of Natural Resources. Creates fines for non-compliance with funds to be deposited into the Illinois Habitat Fund and the Conservation Police Operations Assistance Fund. Goes into effect Immediately.
- HB 2618 – Provides the standard process, in compliance with the FBI, for submitting fingerprints and requesting criminal history information for the Department of Children and Family Services employee drivers. Goes into effect Immediately.
- HB 2756 – Requires massage therapists to undergo training for sexual assault and domestic violence during their license renewal. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 2907 – Prevents striking workers from being sued for unintentional property damage as a result of a strike. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 3116 – Adds an in-service training on homelessness every two (2) years for all school personnel. Goes into effect on Aug. 20, 2024.
- HB 3126 – Allows a salvage certificate to be assigned (rather than reassigned) to one person. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 3155 – Amends the Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program Act. Goes into effect Immediately.
- HB 3363 – Provides the Department of Children and Family Services will establish and maintain a public database on the safety of consumer products and other products of substance regulated by DCFS. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 3396 – Provides that any person with the intent of obstructing, impeding, or otherwise interfering with a picket line commits a Class A misdemeanor and a minimum fine of $500. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 3402 – Provides that, when hiring for physical education, music, and visual arts educators, school districts will prioritize hiring educators who hold an endorsement in that area. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 3425 – Requires schools to inform parents and guardians of students involved in bullying incidents of said incident within 24 hours or make diligent efforts to do so. Goes into effect Immediately.
- HB 3491 – Provides that any laborer covered by the Prevailing Wage Act who is paid below the prevailing wage on a project has a right of action to recover wages lost. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 3523 – Lowers the required amount that is to be held in reserve by the school district when they are issuing bonds. The amount required to be held in reserve would be lowered from 25% to 10% of the total bonded amount. Goes into effect Immediately.
- HB 3705 – Supports timely permanency for children in foster care that are otherwise unable to be safely reunified with their parents. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 3762 – Removes all references to the death penalty in Illinois criminal statutes. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- HB 3769 – Includes paramedics and EMTs in the definition of firefighter for the purposes of continued insurance coverage. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0040 – Establishes requirements for electric vehicle capable parking spaces. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0049 – Requires higher education institutions to provide official transcripts to students when requested, regardless of if the student owes a debt to the university. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 0055 – Amends the Illinois Power of Attorney Act. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0057 – Increases maximum loan repayment grant amounts for behavioral healthcare professionals. Goes into effect on July 1, 2024.
- SB 0069 – Requires hospitals to adopt an immunization policy that includes procedures for identifying patients aged 50 or older for a flu vaccine and 65 or older for a pneumonia vaccine.
- SB 0099 – Expands eligible documents a student in higher education can submit to establish a disability and need for accommodations. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0101 – Prohibits insurance plans from denying or delaying coverage for medically necessary treatment because the patient received treatment for pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections or pediatric acute onset neuropsychiatric syndrome. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 0199 – Allows an Advance Practice Registered Nurse to prescribe a 120-day supply of benzodiazepines without a consultation relationship with a physician. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0201 – Provides that the court may seal any foreclosure action filed during the COVID-19 emergency and recovery period. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 0203 – Allows the Department of Agriculture to impose fines on any person applying a pesticide that results in human exposure. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 0214 – Expands disability benefits for full-time law enforcement, firefighter, and paramedics employed by a unit of local government. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0216 – Incorporates an Alzheimer’s training program into trainings required to become a public guardian. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0218 – Allows physician assistants who practice in Federally Qualified Health Centers to not have to have a collaborative agreement. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0247 – Allows a not-for-profit corporation to be organized for the purpose of engineering for conservation services associated with wetland restoration or mitigation, flood mitigation, groundwater recharge, and natural infrastructure. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 0283 – Amends the Administrative Review Article of the Code of Civil Procedure in the case of review and appeal of historic sites or exterior design. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0303 – Allows a pharmacy technician to qualify as having completed certain education and training requirements if they instead have 500 hours of equivalent work experience. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 0325 – Clarifies that public records being reviewed by the Attorney General’s Public Access Counselor are exempt from disclosure while they are in possession of the Public Access Counselor. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0328 – Amends the automatic renewal contract provisions. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0422- Requires the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to digitalize all master record files. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 0685 – Amends the Township Code to recategorize the highway commissioner’s equipment and building fund as a capital fund account. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0686 – Lowers the county coroner’s transcript of sworn testimony of inquest fees outside of Cook County. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0759 – Allows podiatrists to provide vaccinations to adult patients. Provides that vaccinations will be limited to influenza, tetanus, and SARS-CoV-2. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 0762 – Adds a $25,000 fee for filing insurance an insurance business transfer plan. Goes into effect Immediately with specified provisions take effect Jan. 1, 2025.
- SB 855 – Defines “material obstruction of an investigation” and “presenting untruthful information” creating the Residential Facility Safety and Support Act. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 1066 – Authorizes the Department of Natural Resources to convey three (3) designated parcels of land to Lake County for $1, with a reversion clause if Lake County ceases to use the parcels for public purposes. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 1067- Authorizes the Department of Natural Resources to convey a designated parcel of land to Fulton Township in Whiteside County for $1, with a reversion clause if the township ceases to use the parcel for public purposes. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 1098 – Allows the mayor of a municipality that purchases water from the Saline Valley Conservancy District to appoint a member to the District’s Board of Trustees. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 1115 – Amends the State Universities Article of the Illinois Pension Code. Increases university police officers’ benefits if they have a line of duty disability. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 1127 – Exempts Ogle and Lee County Enterprise Zones from being subject to the wind and solar siting standards bill passed during the January session (PA 102-1123). Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 1212 – Lengthens the required maintenance period for memorial and fatal crash markers. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 1225 – Amends the Property Tax Code. Allows assessors outside of Cook County to assess common areas at $1. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 1282 – Requires most health insurers to cover the cost of preventative liver disease screenings for those ages 35-65. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 1351 – Allows a retiring teacher to forgo an evaluation in their last evaluation cycle before they retire. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 1376 – Requires military status of any family member to be considered when referring homeless families to a shelter. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 1440 – Provides that it is an unlawful practice to send a postcard or letter that does not disclose or disclaim all affiliations or lack thereof. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 1468 – Amends the Downstate Teacher Article of the Illinois Pension Code. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 1484 – Creates the Cooperative Housing Fund to award grants for coop housing developments. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 1494 – Amends the Domestic Stock Company Division Article of the Illinois Insurance Code to specify that amendments are subject to the Director’s approval and should address any potential need to update the certificate of division. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB1527 – Requires insurance coverage for medically necessary compression sleeves. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 1558 – Calls upon the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) to develop a recommendation for a model program of study, for credit, for a training program for direct support professionals (DSPs). Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 1563 – Requires the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to publish information on its website regarding microplastics and report to the General Assembly on agency actions regarding microplastics. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 1568 – Requires the Department of Insurance to collect specified data concerning disability insurance plans and limitations on mental health and substance use disorder benefits. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 1595 – Allows death certificates for honorably discharged veterans (rather than just retired veterans) to be provided to family members at no charge. Goes into effect Immediately.
- SB 1617 – Requires recredentialing under the Health Care Professional Data Collection Act to be undertaken for a period not more than three (3) years (rather than once every 2 years). Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 1623 – Creates the Underground Railroad Task Force. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB1641 – Clarifies that an individual must both timely report a federal tax return change causing a late payment and make the payment in a timely manner to avoid a late payment penalty. Goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- SB 1653 – Creates a pilot program to study the effectiveness of using early warning devices leading up to underpasses. Jan. 1, 2024.