ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker updated masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care (LTC) centers on Monday.

The new guidelines remove weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and LTC workers and will no longer require face coverings in all healthcare facilities. Face coverings are still recommended in healthcare facilities in areas of high community transmission.

The amended order also removes the state-issued vaccine mandate for LTC and healthcare employees consistent with the CDC’s guidance. Although the vaccine mandate has been removed on the state level, a federal rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requiring vaccination for workers at Medicare/Medicaid-certified facilities remains in effect.

The amended executive order does not impact vaccination and testing requirements for state employees at state-owned congregate facilities.