SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker vetoed House Bill 3445, which is an energy omnibus bill that would make changes to the Adjustable Block Grant program to make it more available to public schools.

Pritzker said Wednesday he is returning the bill because it would “raise costs for ratepayers by giving incumbent utility providers in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) region a monopoly over new transmission lines.”

He followed by saying if competition is eliminated, rates would increase in the MISO region, where there is already over $3.6 billion in planned transmission construction in the Ameren service territory.

If there was no competition, Ameren ratepayers would end up paying for the transmission projects at a higher cost, which Pritzker said would put corporate profits over consumers.

“I cannot support legislation that puts corporate profits over consumers,” Pritzker said in a written statement.

He recommended that the Illinois House omits Article XXIII, “Transmission and Coorperation Law,” which would give an “incumbent electric transmission owner the right to construct, own, and maintain an electric transmission line that has been approved for construction in a transmission plan and that will connect to facilities that are owned by that incumbent electric transmission owner and are or will be under the functional control of the MISO.”

Pritzker said he will approve the bill once the changes he recommended are made.