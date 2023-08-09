PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rebuild Illinois, a project by the Illinois Department of Transportation, has entered its fifth year and there are eight projects in Peoria that are complete, planned, or underway.

Peoria has been a big part of the project as Rebuild Illinois has a total investment of $270.6 million in the greater Peoria area. The projects are said to be improving safety and mobility while also sustaining and creating jobs in the area.

Of the eight major projects in the Peoria area, six are scheduled to be completed in 2023, with the remaining two in the fall of 2024.

Edwards Bridge, Illinois 8 over BNSF Railway replacement will finish late this fall after starting in 2021. A full closure of Illinois 8 between Heinz Lane and Taylor Road is in place.

replacement will finish late this fall after starting in 2021. A full closure of Illinois 8 between Heinz Lane and Taylor Road is in place. Bellevue Bridge, Interstate 474 over Illinois 116 (Plank Road) bridge replacements and drainage improvements began in the spring. Major bridge work will be completed this fall with minor related work going into spring 2024. Lane reductions in both directions on I-474 are to be expected in the work zone.

bridge replacements and drainage improvements began in the spring. Major bridge work will be completed this fall with minor related work going into spring 2024. Lane reductions in both directions on I-474 are to be expected in the work zone. Bob Michel Bridge, Illinois 40 over the Illinois River resurfacing and reconfiguration began in the spring and expected to be completed in November. A complete bridge closure to traffic with a posted detour is in place, while pedestrians and bicyclists are able to cross throughout construction.

resurfacing and reconfiguration began in the spring and expected to be completed in November. A complete bridge closure to traffic with a posted detour is in place, while pedestrians and bicyclists are able to cross throughout construction. Eastbound McClugage Bridge replacement began spring of 2019 and is estimated to open in fall 2024, with demolition of the existing eastbound bridge to begin immediately after and finish in spring of 2025. Eastbound U.S. 150 lanes open. Illinois 29 is one lane from Lorentz Avenue to Eureka Avenue with the ramp to eastbound U.S. 150 from northbound Illinois 29 closed . Access to eastbound U.S. 150 from northbound Illinois 29 is available via a different ramp.

replacement began spring of 2019 and is estimated to open in fall 2024, with demolition of the existing eastbound bridge to begin immediately after and finish in spring of 2025. Eastbound U.S. 150 lanes open. Illinois 29 is one lane from Lorentz Avenue to Eureka Avenue with the ramp to eastbound U.S. 150 from northbound Illinois 29 closed Lacon Bridge, Illinois 17 over the Illinois River rehabilitation, resurfacing with lighting and drainage improvements began in the spring and scheduled for completion in late fall. A complete bridge closure is in place with a posted detour using Illinois 29, Illinois 18 and Illinois 26 to travel to and from Sparland and Lacon.

rehabilitation, resurfacing with lighting and drainage improvements began in the spring and scheduled for completion in late fall. A complete bridge closure is in place with a posted detour using Illinois 29, Illinois 18 and Illinois 26 to travel to and from Sparland and Lacon. Alexis, U.S. 67 to Illinois 135 west of Tom’s Creek to south of 270th Avenue widening and resurfacing work began in 2021 and is scheduled to be complete this fall. Daytime lane closures are to be expected.

widening and resurfacing work began in 2021 and is scheduled to be complete this fall. Daytime lane closures are to be expected. Interstate 74/Illinois 110 from north of Woodhull to north of U.S. 34 in Henry and Knox Counties resurfacing started this month and anticipated for completion in late 2024.

resurfacing started this month and anticipated for completion in late 2024. Illinois 8 over the west fork of Kickapoo Creek, 0.5 miles east of Oak Hill in Peoria County bridge replacement work will begin in May 2024 and anticipated for completion in late 2024.

“The investments we’re making with Rebuild Illinois are sparking economic development, creating jobs and making our region a better place to live,” said state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth. “It’s critical that we continue to focus on our infrastructure so that we can meet the demands of today and tomorrow.”

Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state’s transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Some of the things that Rebuild Illinois got done in the fourth year include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

“These investments in the Peoria area will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down.”