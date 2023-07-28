CHICAGO (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) awarded scholarships Friday to current and former youth in care.

According to a press release from Pritzker’s office, a record 259 total scholarships were awarded, which is the most awarded in DCFS’s history.

There have historically been around 50 scholarships given each year, so this year’s number is a 389% increase since last year.

“Youth in care are some of our state’s most vulnerable residents, but through comprehensive support and funding, we can give them the resources and support necessary to continue successfully into adulthood,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

The DCFS Scholarship Program is open to youth who have an open case, aged out of care at 18 or older, or if their case was closed through adoption or guardianship.

“The support I received from my DCFS Scholarship far exceeded its financial pillar. It also provided me with the time to focus on my studies, the confidence to enter a classroom with my head held high, and the assurance that success was obtainable,” said Krystal Hudson, event keynote speaker and 2006 scholarship recipient.

“Attending the state university of my choice enabled me to create my own future, family, and career in southern Illinois. I am forever grateful for the opportunities given to me through being a recipient of the DCFS Scholarship,” she added.

Four of the awards are reserved for children of veterans and two awards are given to students who are pursuing a degree in social work in honor of Pamela Knight and Deidre Silas, two DCFS caseworkers who had died due to injuries suffered while in the line of duty.

Those who are awarded scholarships may receive tuition and academic fee waives for up to five consecutive years if they attend a participating Illinois state community college or university. They will also get a monthly grant of $1,506 for other expenses as well as a medical card.